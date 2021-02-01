True North Technologies Welcomes Taylor Tunnison as New Communication Director

True North Technologies (go-tnt.com), a Lincoln-based business launched by Renee Sobotka, recently added Taylor Tunnison to their team as Communication Director. Strategic, dynamic, and determined, Taylor aims to encourage greatness in those around him. He is passionate about helping people and applying technology, and he puts that passion to good use for True North Technologies clients. He is overjoyed by the opportunity to pursue his True North alongside distinguished peers.

Taylor is a 2019 graduate of the University of Nebraska Lincoln, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in communication studies. He has conducted primary research on the positive impact of communication and virtual teamwork. He is a team player with extensive experience in copywriting, customer service, and digital marketing, which has taught him the value of collaboration. Difficult challenges only serve to inspire Taylor’s quick, creative, and innovative solutions. He lives in Lincoln with his family, including five siblings and four dogs, and enjoys playing hockey, debating politics, and studying philosophy. Taylor also has been known to perform with fire occasionally.

True North Technologies makes technology simple with website and mobile-app development, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), branding, and social-media marketing. Learn more at go-tnt.com or call (402) 420-5101.