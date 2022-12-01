UNICO Group (unicogroup.com) retains its Best Practices status once again in being part of an elite group of independent insurance agencies around the United States for the thirteenth time. This status comes by participating in the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America (IIABA or the Big “I”) Best Practices Study Group. The annual survey and study of leading independent insurance agencies documents the business practices of the “best” agencies and urges others to adopt similar practices.

To retain the Best Practices Agency status, UNICO Group must submit their year-end results for review each year. They are pleased to have retained their Best Practices Agency status since 2010.

Participation in the Best Practices Study has become a prestigious recognition of the superior accomplishments of the top insurance agencies in each of the six revenue size categories studied. Over 2,600 agencies from around the country were nominated while only 282 agencies scored high enough to qualify. UNICO’s inclusion with these outstanding agents and brokers clearly recognizes them as an industry leader.

UNICO Group is a client-focused insurance broker headquartered in Nebraska. They offer a consultative and relational approach to their customized solutions for clients all around the nation. For more information, call (402) 434-7200 or visit unicogroup.com.