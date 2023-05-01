The University of Nebraska Print & Mail Services was the 2023 host for the 57th Association of College and University Printers (ACUP+) national convention. College and university print professionals from around the country descended on the Embassy Suites in Lincoln for seminars, round table discussions and to visit with vendors on the newest advances in print technology.

The team from University of Nebraska Print Services submitted several projects for the ACUP+ annual awards gala, walking away with Golds in offset printing for the NCF Annual Report, and for the University of Nebraska Reputation Mailer. They also received a Platinum award in specialty products for the University Chancellor Holiday Card & 3D Ornament, which also received the People’s Choice Award for best overall piece. These awards are judged by peers based on print quality, registration, difficulty and design.

Celebrating 100 years later this fall, the University of Nebraska Print & Mail Services collaborates with the four University of Nebraska campuses. Print Service’s mission is to provide for the printing needs of the University, spreading its message throughout the state and beyond. While Print Services maintains their university focus and does not pursue commercial work, their expertise is available to those who desire assistance. They can be reached at (402) 472-7824.