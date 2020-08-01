Walter’s Painting Adds Online Booking Tool for Seamless Customer Service

Walter’s Painting, Inc. (walterspaintinginc.com) recently added a sophisticated online-booking program to its website, making the process for commercial and residential customers to inquire about any painting project, get a bid, accept a bid, and schedule their painting work in a few short steps. It’s been a great time-saver for Owner Jeff Walters, especially in a year when business is booming very much because of COVID-19. With people locked in their homes for months, they’re looking at the state of their homes more closely than ever, and they’ve been painting and updating like crazy.

The new booking tool is so easy to use. Just select the date and time you’d like to meet with Jeff from the available times on the calendar. Then type in your name, contact information, and a basic summary the painting work you want to have done. When you hit submit, you’ll get a notice verifying your booking and adding it directly to your calendar, Google account, or Office 365. Jeff will show up at your house or business at that booked time to take measurements and get details about what you want done. From there, he submits a bid through the scheduling software and their estimating program, and if you accept it, it creates a new customer account for Walter’s Painting in QuickBooks.

“It has simplified so much for me, because before, someone would call, and I’d have to hustle to write it down, then transfer it to the calendar, and enter it again into contacts,” Jeff said. “This does that all automatically, even sending it straight through our estimating program. It’s a game-changer.”

Walter’s Painting Inc. has been proudly offering painting and special coatings services in Lincoln and surrounding communities for nearly 30 years. Their mission is to remain a leading contractor by providing the best quality work—quality at its finest. Their skilled and qualified painters have many years of experience in resident and commercial, interior and exterior, and small and large painting projects, as well as staining and power washing. Contact Jeff at jeffwalters@ walterspaintinginc.com or learn more at walterspaintinginc.com, where you’ll also find the online booking tool on the home page.