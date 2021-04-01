West Gate Bank Announces Plans to Build a New Branch at 177th and Maple Street

West Gate Bank (westgate.bank) has announced plans to expand its presence in the Omaha market with the building of a fourth location at 177th & Maple Street. The 7,000-square-foot branch will begin construction in the spring with an opening in mid-2022. The location will include a full-service retail branch and drive-thru with Interactive Teller Machines (ITMs), as well as commercial lending, mortgage lending, and business banking solutions.

“The addition of our Maple branch at 177th & Maple Street gives us a dynamic presence to serve the fast-growing area of northwest Omaha and Elkhorn,” said West Gate Bank President and CEO Carl Sjulin.

West Gate Bank currently has 10 locations in Lincoln and Omaha and is committed to providing its customers with all the services a large bank can offer with the outstanding, personal customer service that only a community bank can provide. As a family-owned community bank, West Gate Bank’s interest is you! Visit westgate.bank for more information.