Wilderness Ridge (wildernessridgegolf.com) will be hosting a Casino Night Friday, February 2, from 8 to 10 p.m. Test your luck at their Blackjack, Roulette, Craps, Texas Hold’em and In-Between tables, and seize the opportunity to win exciting prizes.

It costs $50 per person, and all members and guests must be at least 21 years old.

Wilderness Ridge, a KemperSports property, is a private country club which includes an 18-hole Championship Golf Course, a 9-hole Executive Course, an upscale-casual restaurant featuring steaks and seafood, as well as private banquet spaces for events of varying sizes, all in a rustic lodge setting. Learn more at wildernessridgegolf.com.