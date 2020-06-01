Women in Sales & Business to Host Online Zoom Meeting, Yoga Class on June 10

Women in Sales & Business (WISB; www.wisblincoln.org) monthly meeting—online—is on tap for Wednesday, June 10, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Due to ongoing social-distancing recommendations, WISB will host its meeting on Zoom. Following its business meeting, WISB will enjoy a virtual yoga class. Please register on the WISB Facebook page (@wisblincoln) so leadership can send you an invitation to the Zoom site.

Members and guests will have the opportunity to participate in several activities. All women who participate should be prepared to give a brief summary of their business, current goals, and a description of their best potential customer.

Women in Sales & Business began meeting in 1987 to offer business women in Lincoln the opportunity to network in an all-female setting. Today, its goal is to encourage and develop creative leadership in women, and it is dedicated to promoting growth through the accumulation and sharing of knowledge, so it is always looking for new members! The group traditionally meets at The Venue in the NE/Lancaster Room. Learn more at www.wisblincoln.org or contact WISB President Pat Jaacks at (402) 450-4242.