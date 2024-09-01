Yes Chef (yeschefcateringco.com) catering has taken over all venue, catering, bar and beverage services at Robber’s Cave (robberscavelincoln.com), calling this expansion—Yes Chef at Robber’s Cave. They have made the venue a one-stop shop, bringing the kitchen to their clients in an event space to host their needs, providing a unique experience that can even include cave tours. They officially took over in September of 2023 and have been thriving and providing excellent service ever since.

Robber’s Cave can help create your perfect event. They can provide rental coordination to help take the stress out of your planning. They offer a full-service bar with a selection of liquors, cocktails, wines and beers along with high quality food and amazing service to help bring your vision to life. Learn more or book an event at robberscavelincoln.com or contact them by emailing dexi@yeschefcateringco.com or calling at (402) 413-7520.