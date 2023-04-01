Caring Friends In Home Care (caringfriendsinhomecare.com) is pleased to announce the well-deserved promotion of Lisa Artz from lead caregiver to site coordinator. Lisa joined the Caring Friends family in January. Lisa resides in Stromsburg where she owns West Side Bar and Grill. She is the oldest of three siblings and loves to travel, rescue animals, cook and care for others. She was born and raised in Lincoln.

In her new role as the site coordinator, her primary purpose is to be responsible for coordinating care and services for clients while establishing and maintaining schedules for clients and staff. She will ensure that clients will receive timely, high quality and efficient home care services by supervising, training, coaching and leading the caregivers.

Caring Friends In Home Care serves its clients wherever they call home, providing services from housekeeping, bathing, dressing, laundry, meal preparation and transportation to appointments with no minimum number of hours required.

With over 20 years of experience within the healthcare field, Caring Friends In Home Care strives to go above and beyond. Your care will be directed by you and your own individualized choices. Give them a call and make a plan that will allow you your independence in the comforts of your own home. For more information, visit caringfriendsinhomecare.com or call (402) 207-1050.