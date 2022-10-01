Center Sphere (www.CenterSphere.com) hosts a wide array of networking events to help members expand their professional network and grow their businesses. Center Sphere is pleased to announce an upcoming network-wide social event on Thursday, October 6 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Pearson’s Pumpkin Place, 1357 N 6th Rd., Eagle. On Thursday, October 20 from 8:30 to 10 a.m., Three Pillars Performance is hosting a network-wide Coffee & Connections at Driven Academy, 5620 S 49th St. All Center Sphere members and their guests are invited to gather for these events.

Join fellow Center Sphere members and guests for Meet The Network on Wednesday, October 12 from 11 a.m. to noon at HOME Real Estate, 5322 O St., to hear all about The Network and the best ways to maximize your membership.

Center Sphere is an established network of business professionals whose mission is to share referrals, ideas, and resources through genuine relationships. For more information about Center Sphere or to inquire about attending a complimentary meeting or event, visit www.CenterSphere.com or connect with Director of Membership Ashley Hinze at Ashley@CenterSphere.com / (402) 690-4434.