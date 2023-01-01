Center Sphere hosts a wide array of networking events to help members expand their professional network and grow their businesses. Center Sphere is pleased to announce an upcoming network-wide Coffee and Connections on Thursday, January 19 from 8:30 to 10 a.m., hosted by Corey Poulosky from Ameritas Wealth Advisors at 6355 S 56th St.

Join fellow Center Sphere members and guests for Meet The Network this month to hear all about The Network and the best ways to maximize your membership. The January date and location are still being determined. Reach out to Ashley at Ashley@CenterSphere.com for more information.

Center Sphere is an established network of business professionals whose mission is to share referrals, ideas, and resources through genuine relationships. For more information about Center Sphere or to inquire about attending a complimentary meeting or event, visit www.CenterSphere.com or connect with Director of Membership Ashley Hinze at Ashley@CenterSphere.com or (402) 690-4434.