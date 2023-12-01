Mosaic in Southeast Nebraska (MosaicInfo.org) is thrilled to congratulate Cristell Schmidt, Independent Contract Program Supervisor, on 10 years at Mosaic! Cristell is dedicated to putting the need for their individuals support first, advocating for their wants and needs and being a great team player. Cristell embodies all of their values: connection, belonging, faithfulness and grit. She has been flexible with all of the changes in their agency and Mosaic truly values her contribution to their team. Mosaic in Southeast Nebraska is so thankful for you and ALL that you do, Cristell!

“I have been working for mosaic since I was 20 years old. I started at the agency at Beatrice, not really knowing the impact this field would have on my life. I deeply enjoy caring for the individuals we serve on all levels. My favorite role to this day has been being a DSP and working alongside the individuals. I enjoy taking them out to the movies, golfing, pumpkin patches, etc. Seeing the smile on their face while having a blast is the best feeling. I now get to help them find a person who will provide that for them as well as a place to call home. It is the most rewarding job,” shared Cristell.

