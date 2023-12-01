Doug Peterson, former Nebraska Attorney General, was the guest speaker at the November Lincoln CBMC (lincoln.cbmc.com) Business Connection Luncheon. Over 60 people gathered at the Hilton Garden Inn to hear Mr. Peterson share about his journey to being elected as the 32nd Nebraska Attorney General in 2014 and his time in office through 2022.

In his role as Attorney General, Peterson worked closely with law enforcement agencies across the State to ensure that Nebraska communities are safe. Peterson’s office supported strengthened legislation and enforcement in the areas of human trafficking, prosecution of child sexual assault and abuse and consumer protection laws to safeguard all Nebraskans.

Peterson also shared about his personal life growing up in Lincoln and the impact of family and several Christian organizations in his spiritual life. He came to a personal relationship with Jesus Christ as his Savior and Lord after a series of circumstances deeply impacted him. He also shared how his faith in God impacted his life in public office.

CBMC equips men in the marketplace to grow personally, professionally and spiritually. Lincoln CBMC is part of a global ministry in over 330 cities in the U.S. and 100 countries. CBMC offers Christian peer advisory groups for business owners and leaders, young professionals’ groups, one-on-one mentoring, Bible studies, leadership development and events. Information about CBMC can be found at lincoln.cbmc.com. You can connect with them at (402) 204-1997 or on Facebook (@cbmclincolnne).