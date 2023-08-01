Ted and Robin Eschliman of Eschliman Commercial Real Estate (ECR, ecrproperty.com) are proud to announce the future relocation of the Lincoln branch of the Autism Center of Nebraska (ACN) and its corporate offices to a new convenient site in central Lincoln.

ACN is a nonprofit funded additionally and independently through a long history of donations and the State of Nebraska. It was founded in 2006 and opened its first Lincoln location in 2018. It owns its location in Omaha and recently opened a Lincoln retail outlet, The Art Garden, last fall in College View where products on display are distinctly fashioned and refurbished by clients and staff with the objective of teaching creativity and skills training while participants gain necessary employment, with all profits returned to the artisans supported by the organization. ACN provides residential, day services and support to individuals with autism and other developmental disabilities. With the mission to support and enhance the quality of life of those serviced, the organization is certified through the State of Nebraska to serve individuals. Learn more at autismcenterofnebraska.org.

Eschliman Commercial Real Estate was started by Robin Eschliman in the 1990s, providing site selection services for office, retail, warehouse, land and commercial investment prospects, as well as listing and consulting services. Robin also produces an economic development show, “Grow Lincoln,” on 1400 KLIN AM that covers businesses opening, closing, moving and expanding, as well as local guest interviews. Podcast links can be found www.klin.com/grow-lincoln. For more information about Eschliman Commercial Real Estate, visit their website www.ecrproperty.com or contact them at (402) 420-3239 / info@ecrproperty.com.