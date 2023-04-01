Farris Engineering (farris-usa.com) is proud to announce that they have hired Chad McCarthy as senior plumbing designer. Chad is bringing over 17 years of experience with him to this new role. Since earning his associates degree in architectural technology, he has been designing plumbing systems for health care, hospitality and commercial projects.

Chad holds a Certified Plumbing Design (CPD) and a Green Plumbing Design (GPD) certificate through the American Society of Plumbing Engineers, making him a leader in the industry with advanced skills in the design and specification of plumbing systems. Working with Farris Engineering will allow Chad to gain new experiences with different projects.

“I came to work for Farris Engineering for the opportunity for new challenges and diversity of project types,” Chad said. “I’m excited to be a part of the engineering design team that brings your buildings to life.”

Chad also enjoys riding motorcycles, four-wheelers, going camping and spending time with his children, wife and grandkids. He also enjoys just hanging out at his house and using his Green Mountain smoker.

Farris Engineering is an industry leader in mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering with additional expertise in fire protection engineering, lighting design, building commissioning services, technology systems design and life safety systems engineering. They look forward to tackling your projects head-on with this talented team of employee-owners as they Bring Your Buildings to Life. To learn more, visit farris-usa.com.