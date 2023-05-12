Several personnel from Farris Engineering (farris-usa.com) are scheduled to attend the Society of American Military Engineers (SAME) Omaha Post 2023 Industry Day events towards the end of this month. The event will bring together professional staff from across the architectural, engineering and construction industry for three days of education, training and business development opportunities.

Farris Engineering has been a proud supporter of SAME for over 40 years and encourages their team members across all office locations to attend various district events. Several of their employees also volunteer their time to mentor students through the SAME student mentoring program – a program designed to stimulate secondary school students’ interest and excitement in engineering, architecture and related sciences.

The SAME Omaha Post 2023 Industry Day will start with a golf outing on Wednesday, May 31. Over the course of the three-day event there will be speakers, presentations, workshops and a networking exhibit hall. It will include various speakers from the Omaha District – Army Corps of Engineers and other military base commanders and civil base engineers.

Farris Engineering is an industry leader in mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering with additional expertise in fire protection engineering, lighting design, building commissioning services, technology systems design, and life safety systems engineering. They look forward to tackling your projects head-on with this talented team of employee-owners as they Bring Your Buildings to Life. To learn more, visit farris-usa.com.