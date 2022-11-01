Greenleaf Commercial Real Estate (www.greenleafcommercial.com) is excited to welcome Halie Hollowell to their team as the new marketing director. Halie began working for Greenleaf at the beginning of October.

Halie is responsible for managing social media accounts, maintaining and publishing monthly inventory, creating flyers, press releases, signs and banners, and print advertising. She is also responsible for maintaining Greenleaf’s presence on various digital multiple listing services. Before joining Greenleaf Commercial Real Estate, Halie lived in Las Vegas, working as an accountant and owning her own marketing company. She also has lived in Salt Lake City, Jackson Hole, and Paris, TX. She spends her free time painting, watching movies, roller skating, and taking care of her cat, Cage. Halie is an avid traveler and has experience visiting over six countries.

Greenleaf Commercial Real Estate is a full-service commercial real estate company offering professional asset management services and brokerage services including leasing, sales, acquisitions, consulting, and development. They believe in building relationships and strive to understand each client’s objectives and develop a strategy to meet their specific needs. Whatever your commercial real estate needs might be, Greenleaf’s team of professionals is here to help you succeed. For more information on Greenleaf Commercial Real Estate, call (402) 467-2525 or check out the website at www.greenleafcommercial.com.