The Lincoln Home Builders Care Foundation recently presented a check for $3,000 to the Lincoln Police Union Charities. These funds will help purchase toys which will be given directly to children with whom the officers come into contact. Although Home Builders Association of Lincoln (HBAL, www.hbal.org) members weren’t able to build wooden toys as they have in the past, the hope is to resume building toys for Santa Cop in 2023.

HBAL’s annual Santa Cop Project is one of the many ways its members give back to the community. The Lincoln Home Builders Care Foundation awards scholarships to seniors from southeast Nebraska high schools that will be attending an accredited college, university, or technical college and majoring in one of the construction fields. HBAL and the Remodelers Council award $1000 scholarships which are open to any senior. The President’s Scholarship is $1500 and open to a senior who has a relative who is a member or is employed by a member of HBAL. In 2022, over $6,500 in scholarships were awarded to students furthering their education.

More information about the Lincoln Home Builders Care Foundation including the 2023 scholarship application can be found at www.hbal.org.

