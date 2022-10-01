Home Care Partners (www.homecarepartnersofnebraska.com) is excited to announce Kari Saban RN BSN as their new care manager. Kari has over 20 years of experience in the healthcare field. She plays a key role in Home Care Partner’s care management team by coordinating with transitional care teams and supporting hospital discharges or transitions home.

Through ongoing communication with caregivers, family members, and others in a client’s healthcare continuum, Kari provides oversight that increases supervision to reduce hospital readmissions and increase support.

Kari says, “I believe that making a difference in someone else’s life is one of the greatest gifts you can give and is also a privilege. Through my experience with working in home care, I have seen how meaningful and essential to a person’s overall health and well-being their environment is. If that environment is their home or a loved one’s home, it can make all the difference. As care manager at Home Care Partners, I do not see my role as work or just a job. Instead, it is a privilege and opportunity for me to work with a team where every client and caregiver is valued, appreciated, and respected. ”

Home Care Partners embody a culture of caring to serve seniors in and around the community. They are an affordable and comparable alternative or complement to independent and assisted living, and provide additional support when needed for those already living in a senior community. For more information, visit www.homecarepartnersofnebraska.com or call (402) 780-1211.