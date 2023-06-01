Supporters of mental health services for children and families joined HopeSpoke (www.hopespoke.org ) on May 5 for the annual Gourmet Comfort Classic, raising more than $72,000 to support the agency’s mission to “inspire healthy futures for children and their families through comprehensive behavioral and mental health services.”

HopeSpoke sends a thank you to participating chefs from Billy’s, Chez Hay, Doorstep Diner, Mary Ellen’s and Venue, with Mary Ellen’s winning the crowd vote for Best Latin Inspired Comfort Food.

HopeSpoke honored Annette Dubas, executive director of the Nebraska Association of Behavioral Health Organizations, with the Leader in Mental Health Award, and Lincoln Pediatric Dentistry as Volunteers of the Year.

HopeSpoke is grateful for support from Benefactor Sponsor, Union Bank & Trust; Visionary Sponsors, ABC Electric and Chateau Development; Champion Sponsor, Healthy Blue Nebraska; and Advocacy Sponsors, ALLO, Ameritas, Regan Anson, Assurity, Brester Construction, Bryan Health, CFO Systems, Cline Williams, Complete Children’s Health, Korby Gilbertson Munger, the McLeese family, MilliCare, Nebraska Total Care, Pinnacle Bank, Megan and Curt Ruwe, Servicemaster, Sinclair Hille, Soarin Group and UNICO Group.

HopeSpoke helps vulnerable children and families in need of behavioral and mental health treatment. Last year, more than 1,000 children and teens found help at HopeSpoke, from outpatient therapy to school-based services, crisis response programs and extended day treatment. For more information about HopeSpoke or to support mental health for youth in our community, visit www.hopespoke.org or call (402) 475-7666