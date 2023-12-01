Junior Achievement (JA) of Lincoln (lincoln.ja.org) just completed its annual SPARK event on Halloween at the University of Nebraska Lincoln’s East Campus Union. This event brought in more than 200 local high school students from all across eastern and central Nebraska for a day long entrepreneurial workshop. Students heard from four local entrepreneurs on topics related to creating, operating and marketing a small business.

Speakers for this year’s event included: Mike Gray Vice President and Sale Executive with FNIC, Katie Becker Owner Operator Tasty Good Toffee, Bo Jones Founder and President/CEO Tru-Built Construction and TradeGamz, and Adam Kroft Partner and CEO redthread.

Each student team then competed in a “Shark-Tak” like business plan competition with the winning team coming from Lincoln North Star High School.

JA of Lincoln’s SPARK event is just one of many ways in which JA of Lincoln impacts students with programs and lessons in financial literacy, career readiness and entrepreneurship, all at no cost to schools or students. Last year, JA of Lincoln impacted more than 24,000 students in their mission to help students realize and achieve their future economic success. They would not be able to complete this without the dedication of amazing community volunteers, local sponsors and local donors.

If you are interested in making a donation to Junior Achievement of Lincoln, please use the QR code. To learn more about how you can get involved, please visit lincoln.ja.org.