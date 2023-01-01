True North Technologies (www.go-tnt.com), a digital marketing firm founded by Renee Sobotka, gladly welcomed Kat Kramer to their team in November.

Kat earned her bachelor’s degree in advertising and public relations from the University of Nebraska-Kearney in 2022. She became interested in the world of marketing and strategic advertising during her early college years, and she has been building her portfolio ever since.

While in school, Kat gained hands-on experience with advertising and digital marketing through internships, her sorority, and work with UNK’s student newspaper, The Antelope. However, Kat is eager to learn more about this constantly changing industry. She is a forward thinker and found success in the marketing field due to her ability to think outside the box. Kat strongly believes the key to a successful marketing strategy is the ability to adapt to change.

Kat has a bright personality and loves to make connections with anyone she meets. In her free time, she enjoys horseback riding, weightlifting, and hanging out with her two cats, Corona and Titan.

True North Technologies understands the importance of digital marketing. They provide affordable marketing services such as custom website and mobile app development, branding, SEO, and digital advertising. Visit www.go-tnt.com or call (402) 420-5101 to learn more about them today.