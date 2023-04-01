Kingery Construction Co. (www.kccobuilders.com) is excited to announce that they will be participating in Construction Career Days on Thursday, April 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It’s never too early to start exploring your career interests whether you are in middle school, high school or college. The career day will be located at Haymarket Park at 403 Line Drive Circle within Lot 19 in the south parking lot. All students who are interested in the field are invited and encouraged to come explore the possibilities for them after school and learn more about why they should choose construction.

There will be hands-on activities, construction demonstrations and construction career booths. This event is public for anyone who is interested, please direct any questions to Jereme at (402) 525-5535.

Kingery Construction Co. believes the construction process goes beyond the building and strives to build legacies for every owner through the construction process. They believe this is far more than building a structure; it’s about building relationships with their clients and partners, creating a quality product that is timeless and speaks to a community of owners and employees that spend a large portion of their day in the building. To learn more, visit www.kccobuilders.com.