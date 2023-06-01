Leadership Lincoln (www.leadershiplincoln.org) extends an invitation to the “Celebration of Community Leadership” on Thursday, June 15, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Union Plaza. By attending, you can contribute to Leadership Lincoln’s mission of civic engagement and support our community leaders. The program includes a social hour with food, a recognition ceremony, and subsequent music entertainment.

Join us in commemorating our 38th year and honoring the 2022-2023 graduates from cohorts Fellows 38, Executives 35, Advocates 16, and Youth Leadership Lincoln 26. Preeta Bansal will deliver the keynote address, while Swaul Pope will provide the musical entertainment.

For additional information about this event, please visit leadershiplincoln.org/events. Alternatively, you can reach out to Brendan Evans at info@leadershiplincoln.org or call at (402) 411-4661.

Founded in 1985, Leadership Lincoln was conceived when a group of community leaders convened to envision the future of Lincoln. Leadership Lincoln engages individuals from diverse backgrounds, equipping them with the knowledge, experiences, skills, and leadership tools to become effective community leaders. Our mission is to develop strong leaders for a stronger Lincoln. To learn more, visit www.leadershiplincoln.org.