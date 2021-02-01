Adjuvance Technologies Teams with Oragenics to Develop 2nd-Generation COVID Vaccine

Lincoln-based biotechnology company Adjuvance Technologies (www.adjuvancetechnologies.com) has entered a partnership with Oragenics Inc. to begin development of a second-generation vaccine against COVID-19. A second-generation of vaccines against COVID-19 are expected to provide benefits over the quickly developed first generation vaccines including protection with fewer doses, fewer side-effects, and a vast expansion of the number of doses available annually. TQL-1055, the lead candidate of Adjuvance, could be a critical component of enabling these important second-generation vaccines.

Dr. Tyler Martin, the CEO of Adjuvance, is “delighted that our team will be engaged in development of the critical second-generation of vaccines against COVID-19. In addition to our own product development, we believe that our technology has the potential to play an important role in the development of COVID-19 vaccines.”

Adjuvance is pursuing similar agreements with other developers of COVID-19 vaccines. These partnerships will help to advance the company alongside the internal development of next generation saponin adjuvants and adjuvanted vaccines.

Adjuvance Technologies (www.adjuvancetechnologies.com) is a Nebraska Innovation Campus partner. More information on this partnership can be found on the website of Oragenics at www.Oragenics.com. Dr. Martin is available for additional information by contacting him at tyler@adjuvancetechnologies.com.