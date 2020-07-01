CBD American Shaman Offers World’s First CBG Oil Powered by Nanotechnology

On June 16, CBD American Shaman (www.cbdoflincoln.com) announced a new product, CBGo, the world’s first CBG oil powered by nanotechnology. Made with a unique blend of phytocannabinoids from naturally grown hemp plants, CBGo aims to help you focus on the task at hand and give you the energy you need to power through your day, all without the negative effects of caffeine.

While most people today have heard of the major cannabinoids CBD and THC, American Shaman is making history by focusing on minor cannabinoids for their unique effects. CBGo harnesses the power of CBG to bring an effective plant-based product to disrupt the $53 billion energy-consumables industry. American Shaman takes it one step further with nanotechnology that radically increases the potency of CBGo.

When viewed under a microscope, the cannabinoids in hemp oil are locked up in fatty globules. When hemp oil is ingested, the body has to break up these globules to unlock the cannabinoids. American Shaman’s nanotechnology shatters the oil apart, reducing the size of each particle down to the nanometer scale, making CBGo work faster and stronger than any competing CBG oil.

To learn more about CBD American Shaman in Lincoln, visit www.cbdoflincoln.com or contact franchise owner Lance Schroeder at (531) 500-3672 / lincolnamshaman@gmail.com. Stores are located off of 48th and O St., 27th and Cornhusker Hwy, and 16th and Old Cheney.