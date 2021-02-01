Community Action Now Enrolling for New FEAST Wellness Program

Community Action (communityactionatwork.org) is now enrolling participants in their new FEAST Wellness Program, which is designed to arm participants in strategies for living a healthier lifestyle. The 12-week program, beginning the week of February 15, will support individuals and their families in increasing their health and wellness through education, access to healthy foods, and social support. FEAST—an acronym that stands for Food, Access, and Support, Together—will involve meeting with group leaders and peers (plus individual support) to discuss valuable topics on health that participants can immediately begin implementing at home. Each meeting will also focus on the creation of a unique, healthy recipe and will include a demonstration for participants to follow at home. Benefits of participation include: learning new cooking skills, exploring barriers to healthy eating, gaining health and wellness support from peers, and discovering healthy budget-friendly recipes to make at home. Meetings will occur via Zoom until further notice. To learn more about FEAST or to enroll, reach out to Community Action’s Nutrition and Wellness Coach Sheila Stratton at (402) 875-9329 / sstratton@commuinityactionatwork.org.

Community Action’s mission is to empower people living in poverty to reach economic stability. Their programs focus on eliminating the causes and conditions of poverty in early childhood education, homelessness prevention, financial and family wellbeing, hunger relief, and healthy food access. To learn more, call (402) 471-4515 or visit communityactionatwork.org.