South Lincoln Family Dentistry Focuses on Overall Health, Education, Comfort

If you’ve ever had a bad experience at a dental appointment or just have general fear or anxiety about dental procedures, South Lincoln Family Dentistry (southlincolnfamilydentistry.com)—located at 2121 S 70th St.—can help. Dr. Christine Bergman takes the time to make every patient feel comfortable by fully explaining every procedure carefully, answering their questions, and listening to their fears. She helps them to make treatment decisions based on that information, and does so using the gentlest of dental technologies and procedures to help manage their anxiety and improve not just their dental health but their overall health. South Lincoln Family Dentistry is one of six local members of Nebraska Family Dentistry, which was founded by Drs. Brad and Kathryn Alderman, who believe in treating the whole person.

“Overall, Nebraska Family Dentistry and all of the member companies operate by linking oral health to overall health,” Dr. Christine explained. “Patients will hear our doctors not only talk about ways to improve the health of our mouths but also how some dental problems are linked to inflammation, heart disease, and other health risks. We look at the patient as a whole person and not just a tooth.”

What’s more, Dr. Christine’s niche is to calm fears of patients who might have had a negative experience in the past and developed anxiety or fear about seeing a dentist regularly as a result. It’s a fear that she dealt with as a child, and ever since she started in the industry, she has focused on getting those fearful people into the office and giving them a good experience to make them comfortable coming back. With modern technologies in the dental industry, she said there is absolutely no reason that going to the dentist should be a negative experience for anyone. Besides that and her warm heart and gentle touch, Dr. Christine often uses essential oils in the office, offers blankets to create a relaxing environment, and provides headphones/TV for patients to help eliminate distracting sounds. Whatever it takes to make a patient of any age truly comfortable, she’ll make it happen.

South Lincoln Family Dentistry, which opened in June 2020, is a proud member of Nebraska Family Dentistry, which includes Coddington Dental, where Dr. Christine began her career as a hygienist for five years before returning to school to become a dentist. Other members include NorthStar Dental, SouthPointe Family Dental, Lincoln Family Dentistry, and Preserve Family Dentistry. Drs. Brad and Kathryn Alderman work alongside their partners at each location and make themselves available for all member dentists to talk over cases and provide guidance. For more information about South Lincoln Family Dentistry, visit southlincolnfamilydentistry.com, where you can fill out new-patient documents and schedule an appointment online. For additional questions or information, call (402) 413-7700 or email nebraskafamilydentistryslfd@gmail.com.