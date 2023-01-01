The Lincoln Chamber of Commerce (www.lcoc.com) and its member organizations are excited to recognize the following award winners from the 2022 Celebrate Business Awards held at the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel on December 6:

SMALL BUSINESS OF THE YEAR – Maven Tile & Stone

The Small Business of the Year Award is intended to honor a business which best exemplifies the spirit of free enterprise in Lincoln.

MANUFACTURER OF THE YEAR – Bison

The Manufacturer of the Year Award serves to bring attention to Lincoln’s manufacturing community and the contributions made to Lincoln both economically and socially.

GREEN BUSINESS OF THE YEAR – Arbor Day Carbon, LLC

The Green Business of the Year Award is designed to honor a business that has gone beyond local, state and federal environmental regulations to create an environmentally responsible business.

ENTREPRENEURIAL SPIRIT AWARD – Sentinel Fertigation

The Entrepreneurial Spirit Award recognizes a person or company that has exemplified creativity in the development of enterprise in Lincoln.

TOM LORENZ TOURISM DEVELOPMENT AWARD – Lincoln Youth Complex Committee

The Tourism Development Award recognizes the business that has exemplified creativity in the development of the tourism industry.

CORNERSTONE AWARD – NGC Group, Inc.

The Cornerstone Award is presented to the entity whose entrepreneurship and skillful endeavor has added to the economic base of our community and provided opportunity for others to live and work in Lincoln.

ROGER T. LARSON COMMUNITY BUILDER AWARD – Tim Clare

The Roger T. Larson Community Builder Award is given each year to an exceptional candidate whose proven leadership and influence through public service has shaped the Lincoln community.

