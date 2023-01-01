The Lincoln Human Resources Management Association (LHRMA, LincolnHR.org) has opened their memberships for 2023. The membership process includes completing an online form at lincolnhr.org/about/become-a-member and paying the $125 membership dues, which covers membership through December 31 of the current calendar year. The membership committee will forward the application with their recommendation to the Executive Board for action, and Membership Chair Justin Schreier will contact you regarding your membership status following the Executive Board meeting.

The benefit of becoming a LHRMA member is that not only will you get access to annual benefits such as professional networking, legislative updates, scholarships programs, community advertising, HR open jobs, discounts to salary survey, and diversity programs, but it will also cover admission to live or virtual attendance to LHRMA’s monthly education programs.

All memberships in the Lincoln Human Resources Management Association shall be individual memberships. Firm or agency memberships are not allowed. Memberships are not transferable from one individual to another.

The mission of LHRMA is to provide for the interchange of ideas, experiences, and methods concerning the relationships between management and employees, and to provide professional ethics and acquaintanceship among those involved in professional human resource management. LHRMA provides all members with access to a membership listing that is to be used strictly as a tool to reinforce the mission of the organization. For more information, visit LincolnHR.org or contact membership@lincolnhr.org.