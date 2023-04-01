On Saturday, April 29 the Lincoln YMCA (ymcalincoln.org) will be celebrating the 31st Anniversary of Healthy Kids Day, the Y’s national initiative aimed at improving the health and well-being for kids and families, held from 10 a.m. – noon at the Copple Family YMCA, 8700 Yankee Woods Dr. This year’s event will feature healthy activities, cooking demonstrations, arts and crafts and friendly competitions to motivate and teach families how to develop and maintain healthy routines at home.

“It’s so important for kids to stay active over the summer, both physically and mentally,” shared Kelsey Fincham, Copple Family YMCA executive director. “Healthy Kids Day is a fun, free community-wide event that encourages families to take advantage of all the great summer resources that the Y has to offer.”

The Y hopes to use the day to get more kids moving and learning, creating healthy habits they can continue while they’re away from the classroom. Healthy Kids Day is a reminder to families that everyone can help ensure all children have access to what they need to reach their full potential, even during out-of-school time.

For more information on YMCA Healthy Kids Day, please visit ymcalincoln.org/events.

The YMCA of Lincoln has served the community for over 150 years, promoting positive values through programs that build spirit, mind, and body for all. For more information on the Lincoln YMCA along with a list of branch locations, visit ymcalincoln.org.