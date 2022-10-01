Lutz Financial (lutz.us), an SEC Registered Investment Advisor and an affiliate of Lutz, recently announced its admission of four additional owners.

Nick Hall, CFP®, has been promoted to investment advisor and principal. Nick has a deep technical background in financial planning and specializes in providing wealth management strategies and thorough, adaptive financial plans for high-net-worth families. In addition, he assists professionals and business owners in transition, providing them with a custom and holistic financial plan that suits their unique situation.

Joe Hefflinger, JD, CFP®, CAP®, has been promoted to investment advisor and principal. He brings several years of experience as an attorney and insurance consultant to Lutz Financial. Joe specializes in providing comprehensive financial planning and investment advisory services for professionals, business owners, and retirees.

Josh Jenkins, CFA, has been promoted to chief investment officer and principal. He leads the Investment Committee and specializes in assisting clients with portfolio construction, asset allocation, and investment risk management.

Chris Wagner, CFP®, CPFA®, has been promoted to retirement plan services advisor and principal. He leads Lutz Financial’s 401k practice and recently grew the offering to include the Lutz Financial Pooled Employer Plan (PEP).

Lutz Financial is a SEC Registered Investment Advisor and an affiliate of Lutz, a leading Midwest business solutions firm. Lutz Financial utilizes a holistic approach by combining comprehensive financial planning and investment advisory services. While we believe that, in most instances, your financial future will be best served with a plan; our investment advisory services are also offered as a stand-alone service.

Lutz Financial specializes in advising an elite group of individuals, endowments, foundations and small to medium size business retirement plans. They offer professional financial counseling and investment management services for a fee. For more information on Lutz Financial, go to lutz.us.