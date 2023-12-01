MidWest Behavioral Health (mwbehavioral.com) is pleased to announce that Susan E. Gripp, DNP, PMHNP-BC has joined Kara J. Antoniak, APRN, PMHNP-BC on the psychiatry staff. Dr. Gripp is accepting new patients for in-person and telemedicine visit for patients from the age of four. She is qualified to provide psychiatric assessments and medication management; treat mood disorders, anxiety and ADHD/neurodevelopmental disorders; and order lab work and diagnostic testing. She has specialized training in perinatal mental health disorders through Postpartum Support International (PSI).

MidWest Behavioral Health recognizes that most psychological and behavioral issues do not occur in isolation. Rather, they view these problems as an interaction among biological, psychological and environmental factors and rely on a comprehensive approach to address all of these areas. Their goal is to help clients become more aware of the relationship among physical activation or arousal, emotion, behavior and thought. They help them to develop a new understanding and practical skills to support improved self-regulation and better coping.

MidWest Behavioral Health is known to the Lincoln and surrounding communities for bringing comprehensive, innovative therapeutic and psychiatric services to children, adolescents and adults. MidWest Behavioral Health supports patients in a collaborative practice environment, tailoring treatment to their unique needs. Available services include psychotherapy, medication management, neurofeedback/biofeedback and collaboration with specialty services in our community. For more information, call (402) 327-0073 or visit mwbehavioral.com.