Morrow Collision Center (www.morrowcollision.com) is celebrating 20 years in business this year! As a way to say thank you to the public, friends, family, and fellow business owners for their support over the years, Owner Dan Morrow and the Morrow Collision team hosted an open house on October 22. In addition, earlier that week on October 17, they were joined by the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon-cutting event. These were wonderful times to reminisce and kick off the next 20 years!

Morrow Collision has grown from its original shop on 22nd and Cornhusker Hwy to three locations all around Lincoln with nearly 40 employees. The collision center is still locally owned and operated, I-CAR Gold Class certified, and Subaru, GM, and Ford certified.

“Growing up, everything I did was cars—my mom says I first started making car noises at six months,” said Dan. “I could name the make and model of every car I saw a few years later. My first job during college was at body shop in my hometown of Tekamah, NE. From there, I went on to work at another shop for two and a half years. Then finally in 2002, all the pieces came together, and we started Morrow Collision Center. Twenty years and six daughters later, I know we’ve built a body shop that puts customers first and provides quality repairs.”

Morrow Collision Center is a full service auto body repair and refinish center. They work with all auto insurance companies making the repair process simple for you. Learn more at www.morrowcollision.com or call (402) 477-2224.