Mosaic in Southeast Nebraska (mosaicinfo.org) is proud to announce that it will be hosting its first ever “Partners in Possibilities” fundraising luncheon on Thursday, April 13 from noon to 1 p.m. at Hillcrest Country Club.

You are invited to join Mosaic for this one-hour event and discover how you can help Mosaic in Southeast Nebraska further its mission of relentlessly pursuing opportunities that empower people. A plated lunch will be served, and music will be performed by Andy Pappas. For more information and/or to RSVP, please email amber.nore@mosaicinfo.org or call (402) 617-5932.

Mosaic members will be sharing their stories and their experiences at Mosaic throughout the event. Music Speaks Therapy will also assist Mosaic members in a special performance of “You’ve Got A Friend In Me” by Randy Newman.

The “Discover the Possibilities” virtual events are still available for those that cannot make the in-person luncheon. These events are held on the third Tuesday of each month from 10 to 10:30 a.m. where the public can learn about Mosaic’s mission to “relentlessly pursue opportunities that empower people.”

Mosaic in Southeast Nebraska is part of Mosaic, a whole-person healthcare organization reaching across 13 states in 750 communities and providing supports to more than 5,200 people. Mosaic is an affiliated social ministry organization of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, a member of Lutheran Services in America and a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. To learn more, visit mosaicinfo.org.