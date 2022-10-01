Nebraska Health Care Association (NHCA, nehca.org) announced that Kristin Harris, vice president of operations for Nye Health Services, has been chosen by American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) as a national, future leader in long term and post-acute care. Harris will join AHCA/ NCAL’s Future Leaders program, a year-long program that offers training and guidance to industry professionals.

In her position, Harris is responsible for company operations and outcomes including financial, clinical, legal, team member engagement, and customer experience. She is a board-certified nurse executive and has worked as a director of nursing and administrator in independent living, assisted living, short term rehabilitation, and long-term care.

AHCA/NCAL developed the Future Leaders program in 2004. Selected participants demonstrate both leadership potential and represent the interests of state and national long-term care providers. The program covers the latest theories and practical applications in quality management, customer satisfaction, and leadership.

Nebraska Health Care Association is the parent to Nebraska Nursing Facility Association (NNFA) and Nebraska Assisted Living Association (NALA), as well as Nebraska Health Care Learning Center and Nebraska Health Care Foundation. NNFA and NALA collectively represent approximately 425 nonprofit and proprietary skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities in Nebraska. Learn more at nehca.org.