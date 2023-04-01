Nebraska Innovation Campus (INNOVATE.UNL.EDU) is a proud partner for the annual “One Day Without Shoes” event. Organized by People’s City Mission and Cornhusker Bank, the event aims to collect new or used wearable footwear for people in need.

From April 3-14, NIC Partners and the Lincoln community are encouraged to bring new or wearable used shoes to Nebraska Nova’s office (Suite 1100 | Entrance A | north most building) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. The footwear will be distributed to Nebraskans in need by People’s City Mission.

There is no cost to be involved. To learn about all the ways you can support this drive, go to www.cornhuskerbank.com/daywithout-shoes.aspx.

“With this amazing amount of shoes and money we collected we will be able to help thousands of people,” shared Pastor Tom Barber of People’s City Mission. “Thank you to Cornhusker Bank for creating this event and thank you to the City of Lincoln for all of your kindness.”

