The YMCA of Lincoln (YMCALincoln.org) Turkey Trot presented by Union Bank & Trust returns for its 15th year as one of the highly favored traditions on Thanksgiving morning. Held on November 23, this year’s family friendly event heads to the streets of downtown Lincoln in the Railyard, and features a 5K Race along with a one-Mile Fun Run/Walk. Early registration is available online at YMCALincoln.org/turkeytrot23 through November 19, however turkey trotters can register onsite as late as Thanksgiving morning.

Proceeds from the Turkey Trot support the YMCA’s Annual Fundraising Campaign Strong Kids, which offers financial assistance for YMCA memberships, programs, youth sports and camp fees to families who otherwise would not be able to participate due to financial limitations.

The registration fee for this year’s race is $19/person for the one-Mile Fun Run/Walk, $34/person for the 5K or $72 for a family (up to five members) to participate in the Fun Run/Walk either in person or virtually.

The YMCA of Lincoln has served the community for over 150 years, promoting positive values through programs that build spirit, mind and body for all. For more information, visit YMCALincoln.org.