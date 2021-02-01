Angels Among Us Chosen as PJ Morgan Real Estate’s Annual Charity Partner

Angels Among Us (myangelsamongus.org) is pleased to announce its newest community partner, PJ Morgan Real Estate. Every year a new charity is chosen by their employees, and this year they have chosen to give back to the pediatric cancer families Angels Among Us serves. There will be various opportunities throughout the year for funds to be raised, such as company golf outings, themed days at work, paid lunches at work, etc.

“We are excited to partner with Angels Among Us, our 2021 Charity of the Year! We look forward to enriching the community we love and live in by providing financial assistance to local families who face childhood cancer,” says Clint Collons, marketing director at PJ Morgan.

PJ Morgan Real Estate is more than a brokerage firm. They are real estate professionals and take pride in assisting with “All Things Real Estate.” From residential and commercial real estate transactions to property management, they can guide clients through all the challenges and opportunities that come their way.

Angels Among Us is a Nebraska nonprofit that provides financial and emotional support to families whose children are battling pediatric cancer. Any family living in or being treated in Nebraska whose child has cancer is eligible to apply for financial support with mortgages, rent, and other expenses. In 2020, Angels Among Us provided $514,000 in support to over 125 families. For more information about ways to make an impact please contact Aly Theilen at alyssa@myangelsamongus.org.