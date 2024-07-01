Childhood cancer families from across the state gathered at Lied Lodge in Nebraska City at the end of May for a family overnight experience. Families received a free overnight stay at the Lied Lodge, free admission to all the attractions at Arbor Day Farm and had several opportunities throughout the weekend to mingle with each other and build community with other families experiencing childhood cancer.

“This event is a great opportunity for families to get away from the everyday stresses that come with a childhood cancer diagnosis. The kids got to just be kids for a while and parents were able to connect with other parents who have walked a similar path as them. It was great to see so many smiles and community being built throughout the entire weekend,” said Brittany Friesen, Director of Family Programs at Angels Among Us.

This event was made possible by generous support from The Kelley Group, Hausmann Construction and an anonymous friend of Angels Among Us.

Angels Among Us (myangelsamongus.org) is a 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to provide financial and emotional support to any family whose child is battling pediatric cancer living in or being treated in the state of Nebraska. Since 2006, over 700 families have been supported with over $5 million in financial support. If you are interested in getting involved or learning more, please contact Aly Goedeken at alyssa@myangelsamongus.org or by calling (402) 934-0999.