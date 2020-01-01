Angels Among Us Partners with Fusion Medical for Family Christmas Event

Fusion Medical Staffing hosted a family holiday event for Angels Among Us’ (myangelsamongus.org) pediatric cancer families on December 11. The night consisted of crafts, a photo booth, getting gifts for all members of the family courtesy of Fusion Medical Staffing employees, and of course Santa! Over 20 families attended from near and far, and for the families that could not attend the event, Fusion Medical Staffing partnered with J. Skinner Baking and created family holiday packages that the whole family could enjoy, whether at home or in the hospital.

“The staff at both Fusion and J. Skinner were incredible to work with and you could tell they were so passionate and excited about giving back and loving on our cancer families,” said Aly Theilen. “The holidays can be a tough time when you have a sick child, and this was an incredible way that these two businesses could help bring a smile to their faces during the holiday season.”

“These two businesses really focus on giving back to their community, and we couldn’t provide both financial and emotional support to the over 120 families we served in 2019 without partners like Fusion and Skinner. We’re grateful for these invaluable partnerships,” says Susie Nelson, executive director of Angels Among Us.

Angels Among Us is a Nebraska nonprofit that provides financial and emotional support to families whose children are battling pediatric cancer. Any family living in or being treated in Nebraska is eligible to apply for financial support. In 2019, Angels Among Us provided financial support to over 120 families, giving over $440,000 helping with mortgages, rent, and other expenses. For more information or to get involved contact, Aly Theilen at alyssa@myangelsamongus.org.