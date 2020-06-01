Angels Among Us Program Support to Cancer Families Reaches All-Time High

Since the beginning of the year, Angels Among Us (www.myangelsamongus.org) has already touched over 100 families and has given over $200,000 in support. The financial need of cancer families living-in and being treated in the state of Nebraska is at an all-time high and Angels Among Us’ services are needed more than ever. Normally, 83% of cancer families experience financial hardship and in 29% of cases, families are forced to leave their homes. During times like these, the financial burdens are higher and Angels Among Us is here to walk alongside these families.

There are two ways to help Angels Among Us and local cancer families right now:

Give to Angels Among Us’ COVID-19 response fund by visiting the Facebook page (@myangelsamongus) or website and make a donation.

or website and make a donation. Share posts on social media to make your networks aware of the issues, the families that are in need, and encourage them to also get involved and make an impact.

Angels Among Us is a Nebraska nonprofit that provides financial and emotional support to families whose children are battling pediatric cancer. Any family living in or being treated in Nebraska is eligible to apply for financial support. In 2019, Angels Among Us provided financial support to 115 families, giving $410,000 helping with mortgages, rent, and other expenses. For more information about events or to get involved, contact Aly Theilen at alyssa@myangelsamongus.org or visit www.myangelsamongus.org.