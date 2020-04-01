Angels Theatre Company Presents “Shadows & Light: Untold Stories”

Angels Theatre Company (angelscompany.org) is proud to present Shadows & Light: Untold Stories, their newest production. Performances will be held at the Lied Center’s Johnny Carson Theater located on the west side of the Lied Center for Performing Arts, 11th and R Streets, on April 30 and May 1 and 2 at 7:30 p.m. and May 3 at 2 p.m.

Shadows & Light: Untold Stories is a year-long partnership project of Families Inspiring Families and Angels Theater Company, designed to lift and empower the voices of people in the community through the creative and transformative process of turning personal narratives into live theater. When people who have experienced trauma are invited, heard, accepted, and seen—when they can tell their story in a safe and supportive place—something begins to lift. Through trust, creativity, partnership, community, and voice, and the essential modalities of theater-making, people can begin to move into a new space, expanding beyond any story, to bring about healing.

Angels Theatre Company creates engaging theatre to promote artistic growth, foster community relationships, and raise social awareness. Angels’ foundation is built on nurturing and celebrating theatre artists while engaging the community in quality live theatre. They are committed to improving quality of life in the community by providing opportunities for artistic growth. To learn more about this production or the history of the Angels Theatre Company, visit angelscompany.org or contact Judy Hart at (402) 474-2206 / judithhart@gmail.com.