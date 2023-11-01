Bridges to Hope (bridgestohopene.org) has officially closed on property from the City of Lincoln at North 27th and Leighton Avenue! This land will be the future home of Hope Village, Lincoln’s first tiny home village! Bridges to Hope is excited to bring this housing solution to individuals who have been justice involved and to the Lincoln community. They are partnering with the Department of Corrections and Millard Lumber to build the homes in a correctional setting, giving men and women valuable work experience.

Bridges to Hope held a Groundbreaking Ceremony on Friday, October 27, to celebrate this milestone. Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird began the ceremony with opening remarks, and their neighbors at Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach graciously hosted a breakfast reception afterwards – a true community partnership.

Bridges to Hope provides services to men and women who have been released from incarceration and are making the transition to a productive life outside of the cell. Their fundraising efforts include Bud’s Thrift Shoppe (2226 O St.), which helps generate money for the sustainability of the organization – 100% of the proceeds from the store go directly back to fund Bridges to Hope’s mission. For more information about the organization or to donate to the cause, visit bridgestohopene.org or contact Executive Director Rhonda Mattingly at (402) 420-5696 / Rhonda@bridgestohopene.org.