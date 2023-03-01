Registration is now open for Bright Lights (BrightLights.org) summer 2023 camps. Bright Lights boasts over 90 half-day and full-day camps to choose from for K-8th grade students. Camps take place at Roper Elementary as well as at other community sites over five weeks: June 5-9; June 12-16; June 19-23; June 26-30; and July 10-14. Register at BrightLights.org.

Scholarships are available and can be applied for during registration. Through the generous donations of committed community organizations and individuals, Bright Lights is able to offer need-based scholarships to students to help families cover the program fees associated with Bright Lights camps. These are available on a first-come, first-served basis as long as funds are available. Each student is eligible for one scholarship that may be applied to either a half-day or a full-day camp. The scholarship application deadline for summer 2023 is May 1.

Have an older student? Want to gain some resume-worthy experience and fun volunteer hours? Be a Bright Lights Camp Assistant! These valuable volunteers (ages 8th grade and up) provide support to teachers in each of Bright Lights’ camps, enriching the experience for our campers. Applications are accepted starting March 10. Learn more at brightlights.org/camp-assistants.

Bright Lights provides energized, engaging, and fun summer learning opportunities. Their week-long half-day and full-day camps allow students to learn and create, master new skills, and build new relationships. Find out more about these opportunities at BrightLights.org.