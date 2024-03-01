Girls on the Run (GOTR) (www.GOTRNebraska.org) seeks host sites and coaches to lead Camp GOTR in Metro Nebraska this summer. Camp GOTR combines the best of the traditional Girls on the Run program with all the fun of camp.

Designed for rising third- through fifth-grade girls, Camp GOTR offers two themed curriculum versions. The “Girls Have Heart” curriculum builds friendship skills and the “Girls Have Heart” option focuses on managing emotions. Girls spend a week building friendships, exploring their creativity and playing fun games that keep them moving.

Each half-day week-long Camp GOTR curriculum integrates fun lessons on the theme with physical activity, crafts and skits. Camp GOTR can be delivered at schools, parks or community centers. Most activities take place outside, but an indoor space is required in the event of inclement weather.

Camp Coaches are also needed. Coaching Camp GOTR is a blast. You don’t have to be a runner to be a great coach. You’ll be trained to deliver the curriculum, which includes fun games and activities for a group of 10 to 20 girls. Coaches get a registration discount and GOTR swag for volunteering.

Since its inception with 11 girls and two coaches in September 2003, Girls on the Run of Nebraska has expanded to serve more than 25,000 girls and 3,000 coaches at 100+ sites across the state.

Join the GOTR movement to help build strong girls in Nebraska with one of Girls on the Run’s transformational programs. Visit www.GOTRNebraska.org to bring Camp GOTR to your neighborhood or to get involved.