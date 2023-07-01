Catholic Social Services of Southern Nebraska (csshope.org) seeks donations at their St. Louise Gift & Thrift Store. The most needed items include comforters, jewelry, men’s jeans and purses. To donate, please bring new and gently-used items to their back doors during store business hours. This will ensure you and your items are treated in the best possible manner. For complete donation information and guidelines, visit csshope.org/thriftstoreneeds.

St. Louise Gift & Thrift is one more way CSS brings Hope in the Good Life while elevating the dignity of the person. Individuals who cannot afford items can apply to receive items for free through CSS’s Emergency Services programs in each of their outreach offices. All of the merchandise at St. Louise Gift & Thrift has been donated by generous supporters.

Catholic Social Services of Southern Nebraska is the charitable arm of the Diocese of Lincoln, serving all people regardless of faith in the southern third of Nebraska. The goal of serving people is to serve them with dignity, to love people as best they can and to meet their needs to the fullest. Their services cover 24,000 square miles, offering charitable assistance through the food market and meal services and emergency services, refugee resettlement and immigration help, clothing and thrift stores, family and individual counseling services, St. Gianna Women’s Homes and emergency housing. Connect, donate or volunteer at csshope.org.