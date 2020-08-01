CBMC Announces Gus Gustafson as Featured Speaker at September 15 Golf Tournament

CBMC Lincoln (Lincoln.cbmc.com) recently announced that Ron “Gus” Gustafson will be the speaker for their 19th Annual Golf Classic at Wilderness Ridge on September 15. As a young boy, Gus had dreams of being the next Nebraska Husker I-back and then going on to play in the NFL, but a horrific farm accident when he was nine years old shattered those dreams. Despite the tragedy, however, he persevered to become a standout and award-winning high-school athlete. A string of devastating events during college led Gus to a faith in God that transformed his life. In the last 25 years, Gus has shared the lessons he learned from a life of adversity with more than 1.5 million people. His message, “Turning Setbacks into Comebacks” encourages, entertains, and challenges listeners to handle adversity with courage and joy.

The annual Golf Classic offers corporate and individual sponsors a way to help the Lincoln community by supporting the CBMC ministry and achieving visibility for their businesses. For information about the tournament, to register a team, or to become a sponsor or donor, visit cbmc.com/golf-classic.

CBMC Lincoln is part of a global ministry that encourages men toward spiritual development, personal integrity, principled leadership, and a desire to affect other positively. For more information about CBMC Lincoln, visit Lincoln.cbmc.com or call (402) 540-1093.