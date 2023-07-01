The 22nd Annual CBMC Lincoln (Lincoln.cbmc.com) Golf Classic is set for Monday, July 31 at Wilderness Ridge Golf Course. Special guest speaker is Ken Korkow, Vietnam Veteran and CBMC Omaha area director. A limited number of breakfast-only tickets are available at lincoln. cbmc.com/events.

Ken Korkow was raised in a ranching and rodeo family and entered the Marine Corps when he was 18. He lived through the 77-day siege of Khe Sanh which was the longest and most deadly battle of the Vietnam War. When blown up, the two fellow Marines that pulled him out both thought he would not live. Later, a doctor said, “You may as well accept this, you’re never going to walk or use your hands again!”

Ken married Liz while he was still in the military hospital and neither of them knew how much Ken had changed. After his medical discharge from the military, the governor of his home state named a day in Ken’s honor as the most highly decorated Vietnam Veteran in South Dakota. Ken has been one of the area directors for CBMC Heartland in Omaha since 1984.

For further information about CBMC Lincoln or the golf classic, visit Lincoln.cbmc.com/events, connect with them on Facebook (@cbmclincolnne) or call (402) 204-1997. CBMC Lincoln is part of a global ministry that encourages men toward spiritual development, personal integrity, principled leadership and a desire to impact others.