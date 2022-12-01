The Regional President’s Council dinner provided an exciting opportunity for CBMC (Lincoln.cbmc.com) members and spouses from the Omaha-Lincoln area to hear updates about the global ministry of CBMC. The theme was “One Ministry, One Mission, One Million.” CBMC is focused locally, nationally, and globally on one mission to build God’s kingdom one businessman at a time. According to the organizers, the event provided an opportunity for attendees to unite around a God-sized vision to reach one million men by 2030. The opportunity to invest financially was also presented.

Representatives from CBMC USA, CBMC International, CBMC Omaha, and CBMC Lincoln presented at the banquet. Presidents David Meyer, CBMC USA, and Jim Firnstahl with CBMC International, were featured speakers. CBMC USA and CBMC host teams from Lincoln and Omaha organized the event.

CBMC Lincoln is part of a global ministry that equips men in the marketplace to grow personally, professionally, and spiritually. CBMC offers Christian peer groups, one-on-one mentoring, Bible studies, leadership development, and events. To contribute financially or get information about CBMC Lincoln, call (402) 204-1997, connect with them on Facebook (@cbmclincolnne), or visit Lincoln.cbmc.com.